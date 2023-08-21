Ashley Darby Teases ‘Shattered’ Relationships and Divided Cast on New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Ashley Darby Teases ‘Shattered’ Relationships and Divided Cast on New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season (Exclusive)

'It was really sad to see how some of my relationships changed,' Darby explained when recalling the last months of filming

Mike Vulpo
Ashley Darby appears on ‘Watch What Happens Live’Charles Sykes/Bravo

Ashley Darby is warning The Real Housewives of Potomac fans to buckle up.

As excitement continues to grow for Season 8, one of the show's original cast members said it will be well worth the wait.

"There were a lot of surprises for me," Darby exclusively shared with The Messenger after competing in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game Saturday. "Some of my relationships shattered. Some of my relationships grew. I think that happens really every season, but this season in particular as I am navigating this field of being newly single and being a mom, there are certain people who I gravitated toward, and there are other people who maybe kind of grew further apart."

Darby added, "It was really sad to see how some of my relationships changed."

The Real Housewives of Potomac
Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo appear on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'Paul Gilmore/Bravo

Although the Bravo star isn't naming any names when it comes to her friends and foes, she confirmed Candiace Dillard Bassett's recent revelation that the cast was divided throughout filming. 

"It's unfortunate," she said. "The reunion last year gave an indication as to where relationships lie and that sort of tension, it didn't go away. If anything, I think it's become exacerbated, and it was rough. It was really rough."

This season, cameras will roll as Darby continues raising two boys with her ex-husband Michael Darby. She'll also celebrate moving into a new home while navigating relationships with her friends.

While Bravo has yet to announce a premiere day for Season 8, Darby said she already has anxiety about seeing the trailer. 

"It's gonna be very spicy," she shared. "It's definitely a roller coaster of emotion. There are some happy moments and sad moments and some anger. It just really runs the gamut."

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid Vernon Davis and Wallo of Team Webull celebrate during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo of Team Webull celebrate at the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

Darby was able to escape any drama when she headed to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this past weekend to compete in a celebrity basketball game. With help from Coach Ice Cube, Darby and her team pulled out a victory while raising funds for charity.

"I'm into sports," Darby said. "I may not be the best at them, but I'm into them. It's for a good cause giving back to the community and helping underprivileged youth. These entertainers are very competitive, and they all showed up and showed out."

