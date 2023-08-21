Ashley Darby is warning The Real Housewives of Potomac fans to buckle up.
As excitement continues to grow for Season 8, one of the show's original cast members said it will be well worth the wait.
"There were a lot of surprises for me," Darby exclusively shared with The Messenger after competing in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game Saturday. "Some of my relationships shattered. Some of my relationships grew. I think that happens really every season, but this season in particular as I am navigating this field of being newly single and being a mom, there are certain people who I gravitated toward, and there are other people who maybe kind of grew further apart."
Darby added, "It was really sad to see how some of my relationships changed."
Although the Bravo star isn't naming any names when it comes to her friends and foes, she confirmed Candiace Dillard Bassett's recent revelation that the cast was divided throughout filming.
"It's unfortunate," she said. "The reunion last year gave an indication as to where relationships lie and that sort of tension, it didn't go away. If anything, I think it's become exacerbated, and it was rough. It was really rough."
- ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Explains Her ‘Parallel Parenting’ Journey With Ex-Husband Michael Darby (Exclusive)
- ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cameras Were Not Filming When Brawl Occurred: Source
- ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Members Seen in Massive Brawl, Police Confirm Incident Is Under Investigation
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jennifer Pedranti, Boyfriend Talk Marriage as She Continues ‘Defending’ Cast Relationship (Exclusive)
- Does the New ‘RHONY’ Work? Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Tamra Judge and More Housewives Weigh In (Exclusive)
- Every ‘Real Housewives’ Premiere, Ranked
This season, cameras will roll as Darby continues raising two boys with her ex-husband Michael Darby. She'll also celebrate moving into a new home while navigating relationships with her friends.
While Bravo has yet to announce a premiere day for Season 8, Darby said she already has anxiety about seeing the trailer.
"It's gonna be very spicy," she shared. "It's definitely a roller coaster of emotion. There are some happy moments and sad moments and some anger. It just really runs the gamut."
Darby was able to escape any drama when she headed to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this past weekend to compete in a celebrity basketball game. With help from Coach Ice Cube, Darby and her team pulled out a victory while raising funds for charity.
"I'm into sports," Darby said. "I may not be the best at them, but I'm into them. It's for a good cause giving back to the community and helping underprivileged youth. These entertainers are very competitive, and they all showed up and showed out."
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment