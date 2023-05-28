Ashlee Simpson Talks Balancing Work With Family, and How She Tries to be a Role Model for Her Kids (Exclusive)
Simpson, who's the new creative director of a luxe home decor site, says she doesn't want her children to see her 'just as Mom'
Ashlee Simpson wants to make sure she's a multifaceted role model to her three children, and this includes showing them her involvement in the working world.
Simpson, who made an appearance at Friday's WealthFlix's Entrepreneur Summit in Los Angeles, talked with The Messenger exclusively about her visions for her latest venture, luxury home brand Kempa Home, as well as how she balances family and work.
"I know I always want my kids to see me not just as 'Mom,' but also working," she explained, adding that this is something particularly important to impart to her oldest son, Bronx, 14.
"As my son's going into high school, It's about exploring all the different things and learning," she related. "I want him to look at every different business opportunity."
Simpson notes that this includes looking at various paths in order to find direction. "[Bronx] wants to be a creative, definitely. I don't think he is going to be in a band" — the teen's father is Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz — "but he wants to be a creative. He's very creative in so many ways."
"I think that at the age where you are approaching high school, it's so nice...to listen to all the different avenues and really hear people and see where they're going," she said, adding that she thinks this period of time is a great "opportunity to listen and listen to other people, and see what you're inspired by."
Simpson also spoke of her nearly 9-year marriage to Evan Ross-Naess, who is the father of her younger two children, 7-year-old daughter Jagger and 2-year-old son Ziggy.
I'm so blessed," she enthused, adding that the common denominator between successful business collaborations and successful marriages is "you grow together. We change, we grow, and I think that it's what keeps us good."
