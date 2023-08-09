Artist Jamie Reid, Known for Creating Sex Pistols’ Album Covers, Dead at 76 - The Messenger
Artist Jamie Reid, Known for Creating Sex Pistols’ Album Covers, Dead at 76

'Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic,' Reid's gallerist said of the late creative

Charmaine Patterson
British artist, Jamie Reid’s “God Save the Queen” poster on display in London, October 2022.Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Reid, the famed artist who created many of the Sex Pistols' album covers like God Save the Queen, has died. He was 76.

His gallerist, John Marchant Gallery, confirmed the death to BBC News, stating that he died on Tuesday.

"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023," read the statement. "Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy."

His cause of death has not been made public.

