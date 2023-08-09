TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Jamie Reid, the famed artist who created many of the Sex Pistols' album covers like God Save the Queen, has died. He was 76.
His gallerist, John Marchant Gallery, confirmed the death to BBC News, stating that he died on Tuesday.
"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023," read the statement. "Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy."
His cause of death has not been made public.
