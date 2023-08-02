Artist Honors Angus Cloud with Colorful Mural in Late Actor’s Hometown of Oakland - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Artist Honors Angus Cloud with Colorful Mural in Late Actor’s Hometown of Oakland

'I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall,' artist Darin Balaban said of his mural

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Angus Cloud attends Ralph’s Club by Ralph Lauren at The Claridge’s Brook Street on November 30, 2022 in London, England.Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Angus Cloud is being honored in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Local artist, Darin Balaban, created a mural of the late actor, who died at age 25 on Monday, according to CBS Bay Area.

The mural, which sits on east 19th Street between 3rd and Park, features a portrait of the Euphoria actor, as well as the words: "Long Live" and "We Love You." Fans and loved ones have already left flowers, candles and other items in front of the wall, according to the outlet.

Balaban, who knew Cloud in passing, mentioned that some of the actor's close friends contributed to the mural.

Read More
Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"It was really touching," Balaban told the outlet. "And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall."

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama, died a week after burying his father, according to TMZ. Cloud's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud, an Oakland native, attended Oakland School for the Arts, a selective charter school for middle and high school students, with Euphoria star Zendaya, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Angus is remembered as a multifaceted and talented artist in Instrumental Music, Digital Media and Production Design who had a huge presence at OSA," the school said in a statement. "In addition to his tremendous creativity he was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and avid skateboarder. We are equally proud of Angus's artistic accomplishments in his career since graduating from OSA.  Our thoughts are especially with Angus's mother and sisters during this time of tremendous loss."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.