Artist Honors Angus Cloud with Colorful Mural in Late Actor’s Hometown of Oakland

Angus Cloud is being honored in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Local artist, Darin Balaban, created a mural of the late actor, who died at age 25 on Monday, according to CBS Bay Area.

The mural, which sits on east 19th Street between 3rd and Park, features a portrait of the Euphoria actor, as well as the words: "Long Live" and "We Love You." Fans and loved ones have already left flowers, candles and other items in front of the wall, according to the outlet.

Balaban, who knew Cloud in passing, mentioned that some of the actor's close friends contributed to the mural.

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"It was really touching," Balaban told the outlet. "And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall."

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama, died a week after burying his father, according to TMZ. Cloud's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud, an Oakland native, attended Oakland School for the Arts, a selective charter school for middle and high school students, with Euphoria star Zendaya, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Angus is remembered as a multifaceted and talented artist in Instrumental Music, Digital Media and Production Design who had a huge presence at OSA," the school said in a statement. "In addition to his tremendous creativity he was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and avid skateboarder. We are equally proud of Angus's artistic accomplishments in his career since graduating from OSA. Our thoughts are especially with Angus's mother and sisters during this time of tremendous loss."