Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He and Maria Shriver Deserve an Oscar for ‘How to Handle Divorce’

Arnold Schwarzenegger still has love for Maria Shriver 12 years after their separation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, the actor reflected on the status of their relationship and their mutual desire to be the best parents to their four children.

"She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids," Schwarzenegger told the publication. "Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together. If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."

As their kids continue exploring their individual career paths, Schwarzenegger sees honorable qualities that come from both Mom and Dad.

"The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife," he said. "The discipline and work ethic is from me."

Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted to fathering a son with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena. Their divorce was finalized 10 years later.

Now, Schwarzenegger is hitting the small screen in Netflix's new show FUBAR. In the CIA series, the actor's character sees his marriage not working out partly because he cheated.

"It feels like it's a documentary," Schwarzenegger said. "The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too."

When it comes to his real-life marriage to Shriver, Schwarzenegger said, "It was my f--kup" and "my failure."

Today, the actor has found love with physical therapist Heather Milligan. And while their relationship appears to be serious, Schwarzenegger said he doesn't have an interest in getting married again.

"[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning," he said. "Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend. I'm really proud of her, and I love her. At the same time, I love my wife."