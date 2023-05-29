The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises ‘Fantastic’ Bruce Willis amid Retirement

    Willis' family announced in March 2022 that he was 'stepping away' from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia

    Charmaine Patterson
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is paying tribute to Bruce Willis.

    Willis' family shared in an Instagram post in March 2022 that he was "stepping away" from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

    Reflecting on his The Expendables co-star journey, Schwarzenegger told Cinema Blend, "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star."

    He added of Willis, "And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."

    Read More

    In the Instagram post announcing his health condition, Willis' family wrote last spring, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

    The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

    Willis' family concluded, "As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn"

    Nearly a year after his family shared that he had aphasia, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared via an Instagram post in February that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

    According to the Alzheimer's Association, it is "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears)."

