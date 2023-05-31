The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in L.A. Case, Says District Attorney

    The actor was formally accused of rape and physical abuse in March 2021

    Olivia Jakiel and Elizabeth Rosner
    Armie Hammer will not face sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to The Messenger.

    In a statement given to The Messenger, the DA's office said they could not prove rape and abuse allegations – which were formally made against the actor by a woman identified as Effie in March 2021 – because of the "complexity of the relationship" between the pair, who allegedly dated on and off from 2017 to 2021. Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 to 2020. 

    “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them," Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications said. "In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime." 

    She continued: "As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

    In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Hammer responded to the DA's decision, writing, "I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion I have stood by this entire time, that no crime has been committed."

    He concluded: "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

    Allegations of misconduct against the Call Me by Your Name actor first surfaced in January 2021 after numerous women came forward with alleged text messages and DMs centered around BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies. He was dropped by his agency and fired from all projects, and has not worked on a TV or movie production since.

    In April, Hammer broke his silence in an extensive interview with Air Mail, denying any criminal wrongdoing but admitting to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners. 

    "I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a--hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," he told the outlet, noting that he also "treated people more poorly than they should have been treated." 

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

