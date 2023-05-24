Ariana Madix Says She’ll Keep ‘an Open Mind’ Going into Next Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ariana Madix isn't letting Scandoval get in the way of her optimism.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she's looking forward to returning for Season 11 of the Bravo reality series, even in the wake of her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval coming to an end in Season 10.

"I'm excited to return!" Madix told reporters Wednesday at El Segundo Raising Cane's in California, where The Messenger was in attendance to watch the reality star serve up food and drinks to those in attendance.

"We've been sharing our lives on TV for 10 seasons, nine for me. I'm just excited to keep doing that. It brings me a lot of joy to connect with people via the show. I want to be able to keep doing that," she added.

However, Madix — who joined the show as a recurring cast member in Season 2 before becoming a full-time cast member in Season 3 — knows better than to prepare for what's ahead.

"There's no way for any of us to ever predict or plan," she admitted. "I feel like any time anyone on our cast tries to plan ahead for a season, it's impossible. Nothing ever goes according to plan. You might as well go into it with an open mind and see what happens."

After it was revealed that Sandoval had been engaging in a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, Madix said that she has no desire to film with either of them in future seasons. On the May 18 episode of Today, Madix bluntly told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, "I don't plan on it."

No official casting announcements for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 have been made.

As for what else Madix is looking forward to in the coming months, the reality star revealed she's planning on taking time to focus on herself.

"I want to claim independence," Madix said. "I want to claim success. I want to reclaim my time. I want to claim all the good vibes and positivity, and I want to leave all the negative stuff in the past."

Part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.