Ariana Madix Says She Thinks She’ll Be Back for More ‘VPR’ After Scandoval

Scandoval will not be the last of Ariana Madix.

After the cheating scandal involving Madix's boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss finally came to light during Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season finale, Madix said she's not going anywhere.

"I think I'll be back," the Something About Her co-founder said on Today with Hoda and Jenna Thursday. "If they'll have me back, I'll be back."

With her intentions made clear, Madix said she didn't have any indication of whether or not Sandoval and Leviss will return as well.

"That's not up to me," she told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I can't control any of that. I have no interest in speaking to either of them. I don't have anything to say."

When asked about filming with either of them moving forward, Madix said bluntly, "I don't plan on that."

However, Madix first needs to move out of the house that she is still sharing with Sandoval.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," Madix said with a laugh. "I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own."

In the wake of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval coming to an end, Madix suggested that it's important for her entire story to be told as the show continues.

"In reality television, the real is the most important thing," she said. "I think that being able to tell my story hopefully will help other people. Maybe we can connect and relate on what we've gone through."

After all, Madix already knows how powerful being open and vulnerable can be.

"I think that's actually been super helpful for me over the years," she explained. "Years ago, when I was talking about my struggles with depression and anxiety and grief, I would meet people who would come and say, 'It really helped me that you talked about it.' But what I would say to them is, 'That really helped me that you said that because I feel like I'm not alone.'"

Madix also opened up about her new boyfriend Daniel Wai, whom she was first spotted with at Coachella in April.

"I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," Madix revealed. "In no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. It's really lovely to interact with someone who's so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

While questions about the future of Vanderpump Rules loom, there's still plenty of drama left to unpack from this season. Part one of the Season 10 reunion premieres May 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.