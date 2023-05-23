The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ariana Madix Says She Is Learning to Trust People Again ‘At My Own Pace’

    The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said she's already managing to come out "on the other side" of Scandoval.

    Daniel Trainor
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Ariana Madix is finally seeing the light at the end of the Scandoval tunnel.

    In the aftermath of her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval falling apart for the Vanderpump Rules cameras after his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss was revealed, Madix acknowledged that it hasn't been an easy road.

    "When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again,'" the reality star told People. "A friend of mine, about 10, 11 days after I found out, encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kinda like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that.'"

    Eventually, however, Madix began to put one foot in front of the other.

    "Her saying that, and hearing that from others, too, has really helped me to move forward," she said. "I'm getting there, at my own pace."

    In addition to the support of her inner circle, Madix has received an outpouring of good wishes from some pretty famous faces – including Kaley Cuoco – and Roy Wood Jr. even referenced Scandoval at the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this month.

    "I've been absolutely floored by the support," Madix gushed. "There's a pretty long and very incredible, mind-blowing list of people who have spoken out about it or even have any knowledge of any of it at all. Every single time, my jaw is on the floor and it's me and my friends in our group chat being like, 'Are you freaking kidding me? This is insane!'"

    Madix also has the support of a new man in her life. The Something About Her co-founder has been dating personal trainer Daniel Wai since last month.

    "He is very cute and just the kindest person," Madix said of Wai. "I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like a completely new and amazing energy right now."

    Ultimately, Madix said she's grateful for the swiftness with which she's been able to pick up the pieces – and she's excited about what comes next.

    "It's been a process to get there and I know it's not been very long," Madix noted. "but it certainly feels like I'm coming out on the other side and the trajectory is up. I'm at a point now where I just feel like I'm amazing. I don't think I ever thought that was possible."

