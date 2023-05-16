Ariana Madix Reveals in ‘VPR’ Clip That Scandoval Began After the Death of Her Dog

Ariana Madix is revealing new details about the start of Scandoval.

In a look at the Season 10 finale of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, Madix tells her co-stars and friends the moment she first discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with Raquel Leviss.

"So I went with Tom to [his restaurant] TomTom because he had that party thing," Ariana says in the clip exclusively shared with People magazine on Tuesday. "I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [VPR co-star Tom] Schwartz's."

A shocked Katie Maloney, who was married to Schwartz from July 2019 until October 2022, says, "He was at Schwartz's doing this?"

Madix says she immediately called Leviss to make her "f------ tell me" when it started, adding, "She said right after the girls' trip. I'm like, you mean right after [my dog] Charlotte died?"

Previous footage captured seven months before shows an emotional and tearful Madix stating on the trip, "I have to go home. Charlotte's not going to come back this time."

Flashing back to current day, Madix reveals that Leviss "said they kissed," adding, "Well later that night when we were out here I pressed Tom, and he said, 'Well they actually f----- in your car that night.'"

Her friends appear speechless as Madix continues, "And he didn't have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in."

"My emotions were clearly all over the place. And he was angry at me. Angry... at me!"

During a recent Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras concert, Sandoval appeared to joke about the way Madix found out about his months-long affair.

While on stage, the reality star briefly told the audience (as seen in a TikTok video), "Here's an original song that came out the day my phone infamously fell out of my pocket."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.