Ariana Madix Responds to Critics Who Think Scandoval Is Scripted: ‘It’s Very Insulting’

The truth always rules on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

As viewers continue to watch Ariana Madix's breakup with Tom Sandoval play out after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, some have questioned if the turn of events is staged or a setup.

When appearing on The View Thursday, Madix made it clear that all the drama is authentic.

"It's very real, and I find when people [question] that, I find that to be very insulting to me personally because this is something that I am really going through, did really go through and not just me but our friends as well who were close to both of them," she shared. "When people say that, it's as though our collective pain didn't mean anything."

When asked if she wishes the drama played out away from the cameras, Madix explained that when you're a reality TV star, things can't always stay private.

"I'm glad that everyone knows," she said. "I wanted it to be exposed. I wanted people to know exactly what happened."

"At the same time, going through something privately like this may have been easier on some levels, but this is my life," Madix continued. "My life is on TV."

Today, Madix is moving forward and spending time with fitness coach Daniel Wai. While the pair was first spotted together at the Coachella Music Festival in April, it was a wedding celebration that first brought them together.

"They met at a wedding that she was supposed to bring Tom to," a source told The Messenger. "She ended up bringing a girlfriend instead because it was right after everything with Tom happened and he was there and they hit it off."

And while a second source said it's not serious between the pair, "She's having fun with Daniel and getting to know him. He's really good to her."

As for whether or not Madix will return to the small screen for more Vanderpump Rules, viewers will just have to watch what happens.

"I think I'll be back," the Something About Her co-founder said on Today With Hoda and Jenna Thursday. "If they'll have me back, I'll be back."