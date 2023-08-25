Ariana Madix Scolds Bethenny Frankel After Raquel Leviss Interview: ‘She Should Know Better’ 

Ariana Madix is not impressed with Bethenny Frankel's latest interview.

Earlier this month, the former Real Housewives of New York City star made headlines when she chatted with former Vanderpump Rules personality Raquel Leviss about the impact Scandoval had on her life.

Now, Madix is breaking her silence surrounding the sit-down interview and explains why Frankel's comments were more upsetting than the statements made by Leviss (who now goes by Rachel Leviss).

"Bethenny I feel like should have known better and who actually upset me more in the things that were said," Madix shared on Friday's episode of DearMedia's Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

"As recently as [on another podcast], she said, 'Oh, Ariana's forgiven him.' I'm like, 'Why are you speaking for me? I don't know you. You don't know what the f--- you're talking about, lady,'" she continued. "There were a lot of things that were said by her that actually I think made me more angry."

Madix also pointed out Frankel's criticism of how she spoke to Leviss at the reunion show. But according to the Single AF Cocktails author, her reaction was warranted.

"I believe my response to what was done to me in that moment was exactly what I'd think any person would respond with in that moment," she stated.

Madix also reacted to Leviss' claims that they weren't real friends outside of the Bravo show.

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss in "Vanderpump Rules." Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"That was very hurtful because I wasn't using her for sh--," Madix proclaimed. "I just thought we were friends. That's a very obvious lie. I was very much under the impression that we were friends."

While Madix said she chose to read recaps of the podcast rather than listen to the whole thing, all of the social media discourse had an impact on her mental health. At the same time, however, she understands that Leviss had a right to speak out following her affair with Tom Sandoval.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with or anything bad with Rachel going on anything to do any interview," she explained. "She was going to at some point. It makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry."

These days, Madix is focused on things that make her happy — including close friends like Scheana Shay, her upcoming sandwich shop Something About Her with Katie Maloney and her new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

"I feel like I just want to keep going towards things that are positive so I'm just going to keep doing what makes me happy and going in that direction or at least trying to," she said. "He is one who brings a lot of happiness and calming energy to my life so I'm going to keep him around."

Madix is currently filming Vanderpump Rules filming Season 11. The Messenger has reached out to Frankel's team for comment.