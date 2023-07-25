Ariana Madix Makes Her ‘Bad B—h’ Debut On ‘Love Island USA’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Ariana Madix Makes Her ‘Bad B—h’ Debut On ‘Love Island USA’

Watch a sneak peek of the 'Vanderpump Rules' star hosting a saucy challenge for the islanders on the newest episode of 'Love Island USA'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariana Madix on ‘Love Island USA’Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa. That's right: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has officially joined the Love Island USA islanders. In a sneak preview of tonight's episode, we see the Bravolebrity — who shot to fame after ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with castmate Raquel Leviss — come in to host a saucy challenge, much to the shock of the contestants.

"Literally, watching her on Vanderpump Rules for years, she's just an icon," contestant Hannah Wright says in the clip. "You look up bad bitch in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana."

But the stakes for this classic Love Island challenge — "Mr. and Mrs." — are higher than ever, as Ariana promises a never-before-seen prize for the winning couple. Could the Hideaway be open this early in the season?

Read More

And it looks like the challenge will certainly shake some things up, as Madix takes a moment to call out an islander who may be fibbing. After asking about the contestants' body counts, the Something About Her co-founder shouted out Marco Donatelli, telling him, "I've been watching the season so far. That is not the answer that you originally said."

After revealing that he's slept with 71 people, Wright is put off, calling it an "ick."

"How's that for a bombshell?" Ariana quips.

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA
Ariana Madix in the 'Love Island USA' villa.Sara Mally/PEACOCK

This is the second week of coupling up for the islanders, who now include Wright, Donatelli, Anna Kurdys, Destiny Davis, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, Kassy Castillo, Carmen Kocourek, Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, Victor Gonzalez, Keenan Anunay, Leonardo Dionicio and Harrison Luna after Jasmine Sklavanitis was dumped from the villa.

Watch Ariana's full appearance tonight at 9/8c on Peacock.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.