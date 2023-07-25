A hot new bombshell has entered the villa. That's right: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has officially joined the Love Island USA islanders. In a sneak preview of tonight's episode, we see the Bravolebrity — who shot to fame after ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with castmate Raquel Leviss — come in to host a saucy challenge, much to the shock of the contestants.

"Literally, watching her on Vanderpump Rules for years, she's just an icon," contestant Hannah Wright says in the clip. "You look up bad bitch in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana."

But the stakes for this classic Love Island challenge — "Mr. and Mrs." — are higher than ever, as Ariana promises a never-before-seen prize for the winning couple. Could the Hideaway be open this early in the season?

And it looks like the challenge will certainly shake some things up, as Madix takes a moment to call out an islander who may be fibbing. After asking about the contestants' body counts, the Something About Her co-founder shouted out Marco Donatelli, telling him, "I've been watching the season so far. That is not the answer that you originally said."

After revealing that he's slept with 71 people, Wright is put off, calling it an "ick."

"How's that for a bombshell?" Ariana quips.

Ariana Madix in the 'Love Island USA' villa. Sara Mally/PEACOCK

This is the second week of coupling up for the islanders, who now include Wright, Donatelli, Anna Kurdys, Destiny Davis, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, Kassy Castillo, Carmen Kocourek, Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, Victor Gonzalez, Keenan Anunay, Leonardo Dionicio and Harrison Luna after Jasmine Sklavanitis was dumped from the villa.

Watch Ariana's full appearance tonight at 9/8c on Peacock.