Ariana Madix Is ‘Ready to Dip Out’ of Home Shared with Ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is gearing up for the next chapter of her life.

"Ready to dip out," the Vanderpump Rules star captioned a short clip posted to her Instagram Story Monday, posing in front a stack of boxes outside of the Valley Village, Calif., home she shared with ex Tom Sandoval.

Madix then shared a second update clarifying her current status. "I'm moving up, not out. Well, not yet at least," she stated. "It's time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon."

The Something About Her co-owner's initial cheeky caption seemingly referenced Sandoval's infamous phrase he used in a Season 10 episode while defending co-star Raquel Leviss staying at their house while Madix was out of town.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix poses in front of moving boxes.<br>Credit: Ariana Madix/Instagram

"We grabbed some beers, jumped into the hot tub for a little bit and then Raquel dipped out," the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman initially told fellow VPR cast member James Kennedy — Leviss' ex-fiancé — during an episode that aired in May. "So obviously [Tom] Schwartz and Raquel spent the night and their dogs are there... I said she dipped out and went to bed. She went into my f—ing room. Not my room but my guest room or whatever."

Madix and Sandoval split in early March after nearly a decade together once news of his affair with the former beauty pageant contestant came to light. The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner issued an apology to his business partners — including best friend Schwartz — one day after news of the affair, dubbed Scandoval, broke. He then issued a public apology to Madix three days later.

Leviss followed suit with two statements posted to Instagram the following day.

Fans saw the leadup to Scandoval come to a head during the Season 10 finale, which aired on Wednesday. Shortly before the highly anticipated episode aired, multiple sources told The Messenger that Sandoval and Leviss are no longer seeing each other.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," said an insider, who noted the former model was "trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Meanwhile, Madix has since moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai and is in a "much better place," a separate source previously told The Messenger.

The insider continued, "She's having fun with Daniel and getting to know him. It's not serious. He's really good to her."

Part one of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.