Ariana Madix is making it clear where she stands in the shadow of Scandoval.

After Madix was pictured at the same table as Tom Schwartz during a recent tasting at her sandwich shop Something About Her, some fans were curious about the status of her relationship with the former business partner of Madix's ex Tom Sandoval (who had an affair with Raquel Leviss).

One social media user commented on the photo, "Whole cast is missing sandoval. and i thought ariana said we cant be friends with schwartz???"

Madix explained the state of affairs, replying, "Im not friends with tom schwartz," complete with a shrug emoticon.

The two were joined at the table by Madix's Something About Her co-owner Katie Maloney and Vanderpump Rules cast mates Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Throughout the day, members of the assembled group posted pics of the sandwich-tasting festivities on their various Instagram Stories. Cameras were also present, which means fans can probably look forward to watching the day unfold on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo reality hit.

During the heated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Madix told Schwartz that she "would not have" mutual friends with Sandoval, "so, I'm not your friend anymore."



In June, during his time on Fox's Stars on Mars, Schwartz argued there was "no excuse" for Sandoval's behavior and said he was "stepping away from it permanently."