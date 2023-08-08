Ariana Madix Says She Is ‘Not Friends’ With Tom Schwartz Despite Being Pictured Together - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Ariana Madix Says She Is ‘Not Friends’ With Tom Schwartz Despite Being Pictured Together

The 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars were recently photographed together, but Madix explained she hasn't wavered in her opinion of the TomTom co-owner

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariana Madix and Tom SchwartzRalph Bavaro/BRAVO; Charles Sykes/Bravo

Ariana Madix is making it clear where she stands in the shadow of Scandoval

After Madix was pictured at the same table as Tom Schwartz during a recent tasting at her sandwich shop Something About Her, some fans were curious about the status of her relationship with the former business partner of Madix's ex Tom Sandoval (who had an affair with Raquel Leviss). 

One social media user commented on the photo, "Whole cast is missing sandoval. and i thought ariana said we cant be friends with schwartz???"

Madix explained the state of affairs, replying, "Im not friends with tom schwartz," complete with a shrug emoticon. 

Read More

The two were joined at the table by Madix's Something About Her co-owner Katie Maloney and Vanderpump Rules cast mates Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies. 

Throughout the day, members of the assembled group posted pics of the sandwich-tasting festivities on their various Instagram Stories. Cameras were also present, which means fans can probably look forward to watching the day unfold on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo reality hit. 

During the heated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Madix told Schwartz that she "would not have" mutual friends with Sandoval, "so, I'm not your friend anymore."

In June, during his time on Fox's Stars on Mars, Schwartz argued there was "no excuse" for Sandoval's behavior and said he was "stepping away from it permanently."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.