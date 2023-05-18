Ariana Madix Has Theories About the Other Person Tom Sandoval Cheated With

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix spoke out about ex Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss for the first time during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the show's Season 10 finale — and revealed her thoughts on who her ex may have cheated on her with during their nine-year relationship.

To kick things off, Cohen got straight to the point and asked Madix: "How are you feeling?"

"I feel good," she said. "I definitely feel as though my friends have put me in the best position to be able to heal and grow. I'm honestly just looking forward and not looking back."

After asking a number of burning questions, Cohen brought up the moment Sandoval told Scheana Shay that he had cheated on Madix before during the finale.

Madix, Sandoval, Leviss (Credit, from left: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

"Do you know who it is?" Cohen asked.

"I have a guess but I'm not entirely sure," Madix admitted. "I don't want to trash that person or drag their name through the mud. I haven't spoken to that person in years."

"She's not in the show universe," she said when Cohen asked if we knew her. "No, you haven't met her."

Then, Madix, gave some clarity on the "Miami girl" rumor, about which Sandoval claimed Madix "has always known the truth." (During season 3, a girl from Miami claimed to have had sex with Sandoval while he and Madix were dating. Sandoval denied those claims at the time.)

"They slept together," Madix revealed. "It was before he and I were exclusive. I didn't want people to think the absolute worst of the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with. So, I defended him."

The duo also discussed whether or not Madix had any idea Sandoval was cheating her toward the end of their relationship.

"When he would not come home, or be out super late, I would ask him things, like, 'Where were you? What are you doing?' and he would say, 'I was at Schwartz's and I would say, 'Let me see your phone.'"

Madix admitted to looking through Sandoval's phone more than once, but claimed he did a good job at "concealing the double life and hiding all the evidence."

Madix, who said she and Sandoval are still living in the same house, admitted that they do not interact at all and are in the process of selling their home.

"I want to move on," she said.

And as far as her personal life with new beau Daniel Wai? "I'm very happy and very satisfied," she said.

News of Sandoval and Leviss' affair broke on March 3, shortly after Madix found an intimate video of the former pageant competitor on the TomTom co-owner's phone. Madix and Sandoval split after nearly a decade together, and the affair has since been dubbed "Scandoval."

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies via their respective Instagram accounts that month, with Sandoval apologizing to his business partners and employees at Schwartz & Sandy's — his and Tom Schwartz's newest bar in Los Angeles — on March 4. He issued a second statement, in which he apologized to Madix, on March 8.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, "Vanderpump Rules" (Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Hours after Sandoval's second Instagram statement, Leviss issued an apology of her own before posting a follow-up statement, noting that she was working on her mental health amid the scandal.

Fans watched the lead-up to the affair between the Sonoma State graduate and The Most Extras frontman unfold throughout Season 10 of the long-running Bravo series. The finale showed the aftermath of the scandal, including Madix and Sandoval having a heated screaming match while discussing his relationship with Leviss at their Valley Village home.

Though the season has wrapped, fans can watch part one of the highly anticipated three-part reunion special on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET and stream new episodes the following day on Peacock.