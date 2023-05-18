Ariana Madix Goes Scorched Earth Over Scandoval in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

In the words of Tom Schwartz, "Dude, this is very bad."

Vanderpump Rules will never be the same. The Season 10 finale just revealed the fallout from Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and it was everything we've been promised and more, complete with flashbacks and insults that cut deeper than the darkest parts of the ocean. Ariana Madix somehow managed to find the words to express just how angry she was at Tom, her boyfriend of nine years, and those words were brutal. Those words were death wishes.

The episode, which was filmed after Madix learned of the affair, broke down the timeline of events and allowed every cast member to share their shock, their anger, and occasionally their regrets in the aftermath of the biggest betrayal reality TV has ever seen.

Here's what we learned over the course of the episode appropriately titled #Scandoval.

How Ariana Madix found out about the affair

The episode began with a flashback to the night of March 1, when Scheana Shay and Raquel were on Watch What Happens Live, and they both agreed that Sandoval was the hotter of the Toms. Meanwhile, back in L.A., Madix was holding onto Sandoval's phone while he was performing. She decided to look at the phone and discovered a screen recording of Sandoval and Raquel on Facetime.

She confronted him in the moment, but that isn't shown in the episode. Instead, we saw them discuss the situation in their shared home a few days later.

"Do you want anything?" Sandoval asked.

"For you to die," she responded.

She promised him she would have followed him anywhere, and all he had to do was be honest with her. She later cried in Lisa Vanderpump's arms, and then opened up to her girlfriends. "I wish I didn't miss him," she said. "But I feel like what I miss is not real."

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, "Vanderpump Rules" (Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

How Tom Sandoval defended himself

As he has done publicly in recent weeks, Sandoval claimed that his relationship with Ariana was basically over already. He said he and R planned to tell Ariana before the upcoming reunion because he "didn't want to hurt her." He never felt able to tell her because of how much it would hurt her, and was waiting for some mythical time when she'd be less angry at him.

In talking to both Ariana and Tom Schwartz, Sandoval described what sounds like a stereotypical midlife crisis. He said kissing Raquel felt like "hope," and like his life wasn't as over as it felt. He felt like he and Ariana were no longer intimate, and he was going to break up with her anyway. But of course, he never actually did that.

"When I turned 40, I basically had this spiritual awakening," he told Shay. That spiritual awakening told him to break up with Ariana, but as Shay pointed out, that's not what he did. Instead, he "f—ed her best friend."

How Raquel Leviss defended herself

After James Kennedy called Raquel to scold her over the phone, we saw her greet Sandoval when he came over to her apartment. They told each other they loved each other, and while they didn't want to kiss in front of cameras, they were perfectly willing to say they wished they could.

In a confessional, Raquel said that she always knew she loved Sandoval as a friend, and she wanted to find out what it was like to have sex with someone she loved.

After we watched her hug and comfort Sandoval, text appeared on screen to reveal that right after that was filmed, Raquel wasn't seen or heard from for weeks afterwards.

How the rest of the cast reacted

Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber and even Kristen Doute all rallied around Ariana immediately, but Schwartz got caught in the middle. He first sent Ariana a long text message in which he said he didn't want to "kick my guy when he's down." Ariana hit back with, "He's not down!"

Later, with encouragement from Katie, he showed up to fumble an apology, only for Ariana to tell him they could no longer be friends. She no longer wanted to have any mutual friends with Sandoval, and that included Schwartz, signaling a great schism in the world of Vanderpump Rules. The show has already been renewed for an 11th season, but it's anyone's guess as to what that season will look like.

The three-part reunion begins airing next week, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.