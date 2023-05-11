Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer

Vanderpump Rules' highly anticipated season 10 reunion trailer is here and it's SUR-ving much more than just drama.
In Bravo's first look released Thursday, host Andy Cohen brings the cast together to answer the most burning questions of the season. And yes, the fallout from Scandoval is taking center stage.
While holding back tears, Ariana Madix confronts her ex Tom Sandoval after it was revealed he was having a months-long affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss.
"Don't even f--king look at me," Madix proclaims in her red-hot revenge dress. "You don't deserve to look at this."
- How Kristen Doute Made Her Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’
- Ariana Madix Responds to Critics Who Think Scandoval Is Scripted: ‘It’s Very Insulting’
- James Kennedy Says Tom Schwartz Is Good with the Cast But ‘Needs to Get Out of His Own Head’
- Ariana Madix Has Theories About the Other Person Tom Sandoval Cheated With
- Tom Sandoval Makes Reference to Raquel Leviss Affair at Concert
And when Leviss admits to being "selfish," her co-stars have a few more words to describe the former beauty pageant contestant.
"Selfish does not cover it," Madix says. "Diabolical, demented, subhuman."
James Kennedy then notes, "Poo poo head."
While the trailer for the three-part reunion promises the whole Scandoval story will be uncovered, several other cast members also appear to be put in the hot seat.
Katie Maloney goes toe-to-toe with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, while Scheana Shay is moved to tears after receiving a legal document. Plus, two co-stars need to be separated after things get this close to becoming physical.
It may be Leviss and Sandoval, however, who have the most to fear as they face their peers for the first time since their relationship was uncovered in March.
"I can't think of two worse people," Madix declares. "I don't see anything good coming for either of those f--king rats."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, with part one of the reunion airing May 24.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment