Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer

Vanderpump Rules' highly anticipated season 10 reunion trailer is here and it's SUR-ving much more than just drama.

In Bravo's first look released Thursday, host Andy Cohen brings the cast together to answer the most burning questions of the season. And yes, the fallout from Scandoval is taking center stage.

While holding back tears, Ariana Madix confronts her ex Tom Sandoval after it was revealed he was having a months-long affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss.

"Don't even f--king look at me," Madix proclaims in her red-hot revenge dress. "You don't deserve to look at this."

And when Leviss admits to being "selfish," her co-stars have a few more words to describe the former beauty pageant contestant.

"Selfish does not cover it," Madix says. "Diabolical, demented, subhuman."

James Kennedy then notes, "Poo poo head."

While the trailer for the three-part reunion promises the whole Scandoval story will be uncovered, several other cast members also appear to be put in the hot seat.

Katie Maloney goes toe-to-toe with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, while Scheana Shay is moved to tears after receiving a legal document. Plus, two co-stars need to be separated after things get this close to becoming physical.

It may be Leviss and Sandoval, however, who have the most to fear as they face their peers for the first time since their relationship was uncovered in March.

"I can't think of two worse people," Madix declares. "I don't see anything good coming for either of those f--king rats."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, with part one of the reunion airing May 24.