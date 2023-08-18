Ariana Madix is taking control of the Scandoval narrative with her latest collection of drink recipes in a brand-new book, Single AF Cocktails.

"These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I'm in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful," she began a lengthy post on Instagram announcing her latest project.

"But now is the time that I'm fully telling my side of the story. Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks," the Vanderpump Rules star explained.

She continued: "Each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words. From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I'll cover it all. The book tells the whole story, but it's also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down. I know how lucky I am to have all of your support."

The Bravolebrity also shared that she wrote the book to "help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak" and hopes that it will make those who relate to her story feel "less alone."

Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad Bitches will feature five sections – Honeymoon Phase, Betrayal, Devastation, Resilience and Ad Astra – and offers 60 unique cocktail recipes for "whatever your mood, from when you feel like burning it all down to when it's time to rally your ride-or-die squad," per a press release shared with The Messenger.

The title of the forthcoming release is a play on her first book, Fancy AF Cocktails, which ex Tom Sandoval infamously "inserted" himself into while Madix was working on it during Season 5 of the long-running Bravo series.

The pair's nearly decade-long relationship came to an end in March after Sandoval's months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss came to light. The aftermath of the bombshell cheating scandal was featured in the Season 10 finale, and played out further during the three-part reunion, which was filmed just weeks after the news broke.

Madix's fellow VPR co-stars couldn't contain their excitement about her new endeavor, with her Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner and business partner Katie Maloney writing, "Can’t freaking wait! So proud of you!" Longtime BFF Scheana Shay added, "A TRUE QUEEN."

And despite the title, the Drink From Home co-founder is still dating fitness trainer Daniel Wai, who added in a comment, "If this is what it looks like when you throw a drink, throw them all on me!!!!"

Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad Bitches is available for preorder and will hit bookshelves on Dec. 5.