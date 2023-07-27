Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife: Report
Legal documents have been filed but reasons cited for the split between Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay have yet to be made public
Ariana Grande's new boyfriend has filed for divorce from his wife, according to TMZ.
The legal documents were reportedly filed Wednesday in New York, but the reasons cited for the split between Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay have yet to be made public.
The Messenger reached out to a rep for Slater who did not immediately respond for comment.
The couple married in 2018 and had a son together in 2022, but their relationship goes back to when they were high school sweethearts.
- Ariana Grande and New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Bonded Over Respective Splits: Source
- Who Is Ethan Slater? What to Know About Ariana Grande’s New Beau and ‘Wicked’ Co-Star
- Ariana Grande Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Amid Dalton Gomez Split
- Ethan Slater’s Estranged Wife Says Her ‘Family Is Collateral Damage’ in Ariana Grande Relationship
The divorce was expected since Grande and Slater have been dating for several months after first getting together on the set of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Grande is starring as Glinda while Slater plays Boq, with Jon M. Chu directing.
A source who knows the pair told The Messenger they bonded over their recent breakups.
"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," the source exclusively tells The Messenger.
According to the source, the "7 Rings" singer and the SpongeBob: The Musical star hit it off on set, though they are in the early days of their relationship.
Sources said that Grande split with Dalton Gomez as early as the beginning of the year, but news of their breakup only surfaced earlier this month.
Production on the Wicked movies is now on hold as the Stage Actors' Guild is on strike, fighting for higher wages and protection from the use of AI, among other demands. Wicked: Part One is still set to premiere on Nov. 27, 2024.
