Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

The couple, who got married in May 2021, has reportedly been separated since January

Daniel Trainor
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomezhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CJP9zTNltTs/Credit: Ariana Grande/InstagramAriana Grande/Instagram

After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have separated, The Messenger can confirm.

Grande and Gomez, who were married in May 2021, split in January and are heading toward a divorce, sources first told TMZ.

The Messenger has reached reps for Grande as well as Gomez for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The "Into You" singer was seen without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

She was spotted sitting in between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey, her co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

According to TMZ, the couple attempted a reconciliation a few months ago, but it was unsuccessful.

Grande has been filming Wicked in London since December, but the outlet reported she and Gomez were having trouble even before she traveled overseas.

However, they reportedly have remained on good terms and still regularly speak on the phone.

