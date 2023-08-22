Ariana Grande Reveals She Got a Glinda Tattoo While Filming ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande's latest role has changed her for good.
The "Popular Song" singer revealed that she recently had an illustration of Glinda from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz tattooed on the back of her hand as she takes on the role in the upcoming Wicked movies.
"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. This is my most recent one," she told Allure. "It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."
Although she couldn't talk directly about Wicked amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grande did say she's had "one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences of my creative life in London [from] the past year and a half."
Grande plays Galinda alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in director John M. Chu's two-part feature adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 book of the same name, it tells the story of how the Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda, the Good met in college.
Filming halted on the production in July amid the SAG-AFTRA/WGA double strike, but Chu said the "release date shouldn't be affected" as filming was "only a few days away from being done."
Wicked: Part One is scheduled to premiere Nov. 27, 2024, in theaters, with Part Two set for a year later on Nov. 26, 2025.
