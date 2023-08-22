Ariana Grande Reveals She Got a Glinda Tattoo While Filming ‘Wicked’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande Reveals She Got a Glinda Tattoo While Filming ‘Wicked’

The 'Popular Song' singer stars opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in director John M. Chu's two-part feature adaptation of the Broadway musical

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los AngelesValerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande's latest role has changed her for good.

The "Popular Song" singer revealed that she recently had an illustration of Glinda from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz tattooed on the back of her hand as she takes on the role in the upcoming Wicked movies.

"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. This is my most recent one," she told Allure. "It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

Although she couldn't talk directly about Wicked amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grande did say she's had "one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences of my creative life in London [from] the past year and a half."

Grande plays Galinda alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in director John M. Chu's two-part feature adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 book of the same name, it tells the story of how the Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda, the Good met in college.

Filming halted on the production in July amid the SAG-AFTRA/WGA double strike, but Chu said the "release date shouldn't be affected" as filming was "only a few days away from being done."

Wicked: Part One is scheduled to premiere Nov. 27, 2024, in theaters, with Part Two set for a year later on Nov. 26, 2025.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.