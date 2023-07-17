Ariana Grande received support from her Wicked co-star and friend Jonathan Bailey as she and Dalton Gomez went their separate ways.

Grande and Gomez, who were married in May 2021, split earlier this year, a source confirmed to The Messenger. The news was originally published by TMZ.

A source close to Grande tells The Messenger that Bailey, "has really been there for her. They have developed a strong friendship."

The pals were spotted in the stands enjoying the Wimbledon finals over the weekend. Grande, who was seated between Bailey and Andrew Garfield, shared behind-the-scenes snaps of the outing on her Instagram page.

Over the past few months, she has been devoted to her work on the film, which was filmed in England. In the spring, she wrote a touching post commemorating the experience and celebrating her castmates.

"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda {although she'll be with my irrevocably, forever)," Grande wrote. "I am so grateful, I don't know what to do or say..."

In the lengthy caption, she added that she didn't want the experience to end and that her "heart will be stuck here forever."

The source added that "distance and communication were factors," in Grande and Gomez's breakup and that the two "are still in touch amicably."

Reps for Grande, Gomez and Bailey did not respond for comment.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande/Instagram