Ariana Grande Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Amid Dalton Gomez Split

Grande and Gomez, who wed in May 2021, have been separated since January

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Ariana Grande, Ethan SlaterKarwai Tang/WireImage; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is seemingly moving on with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after splitting from husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year, The Messenger can confirm.

The pair reportedly got together during production of the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and more. 

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Grande and Slater for comment.

The news comes just three days after The Messenger confirmed that the "Thank U, Next" singer and her husband of two years, Gomez, separated. Sources told TMZ that the pair went their separate ways in January. 

The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist sparked split rumors with Gomez after she was seen without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday. She was photographed sitting between Wicked co-star Bailey and Under the Banner of Heaven star Andrew Garfield. 

A source close to Grande previously told The Messenger that Bailey "has really been there for her" and the pair "have developed a strong friendship" amid filming.

Gomez and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif., home in May 2021 with less than 20 people in attendance. 

The pair were first romantically linked in early 2020 after they were spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge, Calif. Gomez then made a cameo in Grande's music video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U" in May that same year. 

The following month, the Scream Queens actress confirmed her relationship with Gomez on Instagram, and she announced their engagement six months later in December.

Grande recently marked their two-year wedding anniversary on Instagram. 

