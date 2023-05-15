Ariana Grande Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande celebrated her and husband Dalton Gomez's two-year wedding anniversary with a short and sweet note posted to her Instagram Story on Monday.

"I love him so," the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair stealing a smooch on their wedding day. Grande also added the number "2" alongside a heart, as well as the phrase "3.5 together," marking how many years the pair have been in a relationship.

The Voice alum then shared a carousel of photos from her wedding day on the following Story, which she originally posted on May 26, 2021. The post was simply captioned, "5.15.21," with a white heart emoji after the date.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez on their wedding day. (Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

In the first photo, Grande is pictured wrapping her arms around her real estate agent husband as the pair lock lips in front of a fireplace while surrounded by romantic white candles and cascading florals. Another photo shows Gomez planting a kiss on the Wicked actress' neck as he holds her up.

Gomez and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif., home, with less than 20 people in attendance. Grande wore a custom, silk charmeuse Vera Wang gown for the big day, accessorizing with a hand-pleated bubble veil with a satin bow and diamond and pearl earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, per Vogue.

The pair were first romantically linked in early 2020 after they were spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge, Calif. Gomez then made a cameo in Grande's music video for her and Justin Bieber's song, "Stuck With U," in May that same year. The following month, the Scream Queens actress confirmed her relationship with Gomez on Instagram, and she announced their engagement six months later in December.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" the singer's mom Joan Grande wrote on Twitter at the time. "Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after!"