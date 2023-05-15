The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ariana Grande Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez

    The "God Is a Woman" singer wed her real estate agent husband in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito home on May 15, 2021

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Ariana Grande/Instagram

    Ariana Grande celebrated her and husband Dalton Gomez's two-year wedding anniversary with a short and sweet note posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. 

    "I love him so," the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair stealing a smooch on their wedding day. Grande also added the number "2" alongside a heart, as well as the phrase "3.5 together," marking how many years the pair have been in a relationship.

    The Voice alum then shared a carousel of photos from her wedding day on the following Story, which she originally posted on May 26, 2021. The post was simply captioned, "5.15.21," with a white heart emoji after the date.

    Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez
    Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez on their wedding day. (Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram)
    Read More

    In the first photo, Grande is pictured wrapping her arms around her real estate agent husband as the pair lock lips in front of a fireplace while surrounded by romantic white candles and cascading florals. Another photo shows Gomez planting a kiss on the Wicked actress' neck as he holds her up. 

    Gomez and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif., home, with less than 20 people in attendance. Grande wore a custom, silk charmeuse Vera Wang gown for the big day, accessorizing with a hand-pleated bubble veil with a satin bow and diamond and pearl earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, per Vogue.

    The pair were first romantically linked in early 2020 after they were spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge, Calif. Gomez then made a cameo in Grande's music video for her and Justin Bieber's song, "Stuck With U," in May that same year. The following month, the Scream Queens actress confirmed her relationship with Gomez on Instagram, and she announced their engagement six months later in December.

    "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" the singer's mom Joan Grande wrote on Twitter at the time. "Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after!"

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.