Here ye, here ye! After singing his heart out on stage for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical (and reportedly losing his heart to Ariana Grande while filming the Wicked movie), Ethan Slater has landed his next musical project: the Broadway revival of Monty Python's Spamalot.
First seen on Broadway in 2005, Spamalot is a beloved rip-off of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, complete with flying cows, British royalty, French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery and fan-favorite killer rabbits. Slater will play the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert.
Joining Slater on this musical quest through Medieval England are Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.
The role of Sir Lancelot has yet to be announced.
Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph the Broadway revival following its sold-out engagement at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Preview performances begin Oct. 31 ahead of an official opening night on Nov. 16 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.
The St. James Theatre is located at 246 West 44th Street. Tickets are now on sale at SpamalotTheMusical.com.
