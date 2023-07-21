Ariana Grande and New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Bonded Over Respective Splits: Source - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande and New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Bonded Over Respective Splits: Source

'Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company,' a source exclusively tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariana Grande and Ethan SlaterKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

It sounds like Ariana Grande leaned on Ethan Slater amid her split from Dalton Gomez.

According to a source who knows the pair, the new couple bonded over both of their recent breakups as Slater is two months out of his marriage from his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," the source exclusively tells The Messenger.

Grande and Slater reportedly got together during the production of their forthcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Grande is starring as Glinda while Slater will play Boq, with Jon M. Chu directing.

Read More

According to the source, the "Focus" singer and the SpongeBob: The Musical star connected on set and are enjoying each other's company, though they are very early into their relationship.

Reports of Grande splitting from husband Gomez came just earlier this week, with sources saying they parted ways as early as January.

In addition to Slater, another source close to Grande previously told The Messenger that fellow co-star Jonathan Bailey "has really been there for her" and the pair "have developed a strong friendship" amid filming.

Production on the Wicked movies is currently on hold as the Stage Actors' Guild is on strike, fighting for higher wages and protection from AI, among other demands. Wicked: Part One is still scheduled to premiere Nov. 27, 2024.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.