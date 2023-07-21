Ariana Grande and New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Bonded Over Respective Splits: Source

It sounds like Ariana Grande leaned on Ethan Slater amid her split from Dalton Gomez.
According to a source who knows the pair, the new couple bonded over both of their recent breakups as Slater is two months out of his marriage from his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," the source exclusively tells The Messenger.
Grande and Slater reportedly got together during the production of their forthcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Grande is starring as Glinda while Slater will play Boq, with Jon M. Chu directing.
- Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife: Report
- Ethan Slater’s Estranged Wife Says Her ‘Family Is Collateral Damage’ in Ariana Grande Relationship
- Who Is Ethan Slater? What to Know About Ariana Grande’s New Beau and ‘Wicked’ Co-Star
- Ariana Grande Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Amid Dalton Gomez Split
- SpongeBob SquarePants Voice Actor’s Wife Hilariously Explains Her Husband Isn’t Dating Ariana Grande
According to the source, the "Focus" singer and the SpongeBob: The Musical star connected on set and are enjoying each other's company, though they are very early into their relationship.
Reports of Grande splitting from husband Gomez came just earlier this week, with sources saying they parted ways as early as January.
In addition to Slater, another source close to Grande previously told The Messenger that fellow co-star Jonathan Bailey "has really been there for her" and the pair "have developed a strong friendship" amid filming.
Production on the Wicked movies is currently on hold as the Stage Actors' Guild is on strike, fighting for higher wages and protection from AI, among other demands. Wicked: Part One is still scheduled to premiere Nov. 27, 2024.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment