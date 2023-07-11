A document written by the late Aretha Franklin that was found in a couch is a valid Michigan will, a jury determined on Tuesday, per Associated Press.

Franklin's sons gave their closing arguments in the court case battle over her will earlier in the day.

Following the death of the "Respect" singer in 2018, her family initially believed Franklin hadn't left a will and planned to split her multi-million dollar estate and royalties among her four sons, Ted White II, Kecalf Franklin, Edward Franklin and Clarence Franklin.

Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois on December 15, 1986. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

In 2019, Franklin's niece Sabrina Owens found two handwritten notes from the singer, one dated 2010 in a cabinet and another dated 2014 in a notebook under a couch cushion, detailing how she'd like her estate split.

The 2010 will was notarized and named White and Owens as co-executors while also stating Kecalf and Edward "must take business classes and get a certificate or a degree" to get anything from the estate.

In her 2014 will, White's name is crossed out as executor and replaced with Kecalf. It also no longer requires Kecalf and Edward to enroll in business classes. Under that will, Kecalf and his grandchildren would inherit Franklin's estate in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., which was valued at $1.1 million after she died.

Both documents have Franklin's four sons sharing income from music and copyrights.

Owens resigned as an executor in 2020 citing the "rift" between Franklin’s sons.

On Monday, the Michigan judge said the jury should focus on if the 2014 document can be considered a legal will. In court, White's attorney Kurt Olson argued the 2014 will "is merely a draft" since Franklin's older version was notarized and signed.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018. She was 76.