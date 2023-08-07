‘Are You The One?’ Star Geles Rodriguez Marries Michael Putzel

MTV personality Geles Ann Putzel has found the one.

The former Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach star married Michael Putzel this weekend at Sandlewood Manor in Texas.

"Call me Mrs. Putzel," Geles wrote on Instagram Sunday with the first photo from her wedding day captured by Vintage Photography Fine Art.

For the ceremony, the bride wore a classic white dress from Sposa Mia Couture with her hair and makeup done by Suzette Esquivel. As for the groom, he opted for a traditional tuxedo.

After going Instagram official with Michael at the start of 2021, Geles has occasionally documented her love story on social media. But in May 2022, the reality star announced she was engaged after receiving a romantic proposal.

"A million times YES!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you so much & can't wait to spend forever together, here's to the beginning of everything I've prayed for."

Since then, Geles provided glimpses into her wedding planning — including the moment she said yes to the dress. "Being engaged to your best friend has to be the best feeling ever," she wrote on Instagram.

Fans first met Geles when she appeared on Season 6 of MTV's Are You the One? After failing to find her happily ever after with her match Clinton Moxam, the former NFL cheerleader went on to compete in Season 3 of Ex on the Beach.

She ultimately found her forever partner away from reality TV cameras. As the couple wrote on Instagram after their engagement, "Our next chapter & we get to write it together."