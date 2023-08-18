"Would you ever want to watch a movie where I play a little dog who's foul-mouthed and bites his owner's dick off?"

According to director Josh Greenbaum, that was a question Will Ferrell suddenly asked his 13-year-old son. And how did young Axel Ferrell respond? "A thousand percent, yes. Go make that movie immediately!" The comedy superstar did just that.

The result is Strays, a raunchy, R-rated comedy from Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), with Ferrell voicing Reggie, a Border Terrier who is extremely loyal to his terrible owner, Doug (Will Forte). That is until Doug finally successfully abandons Reggie, only for the dog to find a street-wise mentor in a Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), as well as two other canine pals, Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park). They set out on an adventure to help Reggie get the ultimate revenge: Biting Doug's penis off.

Speaking to The Messenger, Greenbaum talks about making older women laugh at cursing animals, taking inspiration from The 40-Year-Old-Virgin and struggling to get a dog to hump trash.

I wanted to start by sharing a text that I got from my friend a couple of weeks before I saw your film. "I saw Strays last night and it is RAUNCHY. I am not a prude but it is A LOT." When you're making an R-rated comedy, I'm not sure you can get a stronger review than that, right?

Josh Greenbaum: [Laughs] No, I'll take that. By the way, we had a screening last night, and I came in at the tail end of it because we were doing a Q&A, and I saw this 75-year-old woman and her friend, and I was like, "Oh my God, what are they doing here?" That's a very judgy comment about old people, but she's chuckling as she's walking out, and she comes right by me — and I'm sure she has no idea I'm the director — and she literally looked right at me, still chuckling, and goes, "That was a lot." [Laughs] And it just cracked me up. But, you're right, it is a good sign. I hope it wasn't so far that it made her want to leave, but you got to push the envelope and then still deliver all the other elements that make for an emotional and strong story.

If someone's still laughing on their way out of the theater, I think you did your job. Maybe the most pressing question I have for you related to Strays is, are you a dog owner?

Yes, I've had a dog in my life since I was born, and I currently have two dogs—one of whom is from the movie. I adopted little Reggie. At the beginning of the movie, there's a puppy who pops out of a cardboard box, and that dog needed a home after the movie, and I called my wife and twin daughters, and before I could finish saying, "I'm bringing home a dog, would you guys want," they're like, 'Yeah!' So I brought him home, and they've named him Reggie. I now live with Will Ferrell, and I'm just hoping he doesn't learn anything from the movie and try to ever get revenge on me for any reason.

Wow, you better be on your best behavior.

Exactly! And so obviously, I'm a very big dog guy, and part of the pull of this movie was that I'd get to be on set with dogs, which I knew would be its own level of difficulty and a bit of nightmare, but also so fun to just be around dogs all the time.

Director Josh Greenbaum with Reggie on the set of 'Strays.' Chuck Zlotnick / Universal Pictures

Other than the appeal of the canine cast, what was it about this hilariously ridiculous premise that really grabbed you?

To be totally honest, I got the script sent to me and I was like, "This sounds fun, but I'm guessing it's going to be a dog spoof movie, like Not Another Dog Movie, or something. And that's fine, but ultimately it's not quite my thing." So when I read it, I was so excited that it had its own story to tell. Yes, it delivered a lot of the R-rated humor and dog genre spoof moments, but it also had emotion and depth and characters. And that's really when I leaned in and started to think about references. Like, even 40-Year-Old Virgin was a bit of a reference in the fact that, before you saw that movie, I remember thinking, "I know what that is; it's going to be a dumb, silly movie about a guy who can't get laid and there will be a bunch of sex jokes." And then it was handled with so much more emotional honesty. I also thought about friendship films like Stand By Me and Breaking Away and then buddy comedies like Midnight Run. I never thought about dog movies, even though I love Homeward Bound and that was a small inspiration behind this genre that we're leaning into — but that's not my movie. In the same way that Toy Story is not about toys, my movie is not really about dogs. It's about toxic relationships, how your friends help you get through them, and how you find your own sense of self-worth.

It should be noted that you had some pretty good friends to help you get through Strays, whether it be writer Dan Perrault (American Vandal), or producers Louis Leterrier (Fast X), Chris Miller and Phil Lord (The LEGO Movie, Spider-Verse).

We had such a great team that we actually did not have our voice cast before we got greenlit and went to shoot, which is certainly a testament to Universal and their faith in me, the team and the project. We had a really strong script, a really strong team of producers, and a director and a take that they liked, and so we went off, and then it wasn't until midway through shooting that we finally locked in our cast. I got to announce to the trainers on set, "Your dog is being voiced by Will Ferrell! And your dog is being voiced by Jamie Foxx!" Of course, people lost their minds.

Will and Jamie are huge stars, but I appreciated that you didn't just get the biggest A-listers out there just because you could. From Will and Jamie to Randall and Isla, all these actors feel perfectly matched to the characters. So how did you go about finding the right fit for each of these dogs?

It was interesting and new to me. Like, you kind of had to shut down and think just about, what does their voice quality give you? And Will will just forever embody this wonderful, sweet, naive, optimism — that is Will in so many ways. And obviously, he can play all sorts of characters, but, for me, he just felt so right in pulling off Reggie and giving him heart. On top of being super funny, I don't think that comedians are often given enough credit for bringing an emotional groundedness and truth to what they're doing in their performances. Will produced my first movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and so we were friendly, and it was an easy ask.

Although, a lot of credit goes to his 13-year-old son Axel. Will was driving one day, and he asked Axel, "Would you ever want to watch a movie where I play a little dog who's foul-mouthed and bites his owner's dick off?" And Axel was like, "A thousand percent, yes. Go make that movie immediately!" [Laughs] So, a lot of credit to Will's son.

Jamie Foxx kind of steals the show here, and I'm always happy when we get to see him in comedy mode. What drew you to Jamie for Bug?

I've loved Jamie forever, and, in a way, I think we forget that his roots were in comedy; he was an amazing stand-up, he was in In Living Color. But then he's also such a great dramatic actor, singer and dancer. I mean, he does it all. But I was just so excited to be like, "Oh, remember how funny Jamie Foxx is?!" And we just let him run loose. He and Will had never worked together, and one of the things I did right away was I said, "Can we get you guys in a room together?" It was kind of an animation process for this film, and usually, in animation, the actors are just by themselves, talking to a director, saying their lines, and they leave. And I was like, "Well, that's not how it would work on a live-action set. I would want you guys to feed off each other, improvise, overlap, do all those things." And so they did. They did almost all their sessions together, and I then got a full session with Will, Jamie, Randall and Isla all in a room together, and that's when the sparks fly. But I just felt so lucky to get them, and we had such a blast.

Reggie (Will Ferrell), Maggie (Isla Fisher), Hunter (Randall Park) and Bug (Jamie Foxx) in 'Strays.' Universal Pictures

I can't tell what would be more fun: Hanging with a bunch of dogs or having a front-row seat for Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx going back and forth with each other.

Oh, I came home, and my wife was like, "What's happening?" Like, just the entire day, I couldn't stop smiling. It was just the three of us, and I'm throwing jokes out, and they're improvising and trying things, and Dan's in the other room coming up with alt-jokes. It was just such a fun, creative energy.

Having seen the movie, the answer to this could probably be "every scene," but whether in first reading the script or getting ready to shoot, was there a particular sequence where you were like, "Wait, can we actually do this? Like, Universal is really allowing this?"

There were many times during filming where I was like, "Are we really doing this?" When is someone going to walk on set and be like, 'We were just kidding! It was an elaborate joke, so please stop!" A lot of it was just the weirdness of making this movie. I remember sitting in Atlanta, it's 4:00 in the morning, and we're just waiting on Bug to hump a pile of trash — and he's not in the mood. The trainers are trying, and it's a very calm and sweet set because the trainers literally talk like this, "[Quiet, monotone voice] Sit, and mark, and stay." That's how loud our crazy R-rated comedy set was. But, if you were off set in video village, you could very quietly hear, "Humpity, humpity," which is the command the trainer taught for humping a bag of trash. [Laughs]

It was mostly me asking, "Can you get them to do this," and they would be like, "Yeah, we can do that." Occasionally there were things they couldn't do, and then we'd figure out workarounds, or very, very rarely, we'd rely on full-CG dogs, like it if was ever unsafe, such as the eagle sequence, which clearly is CG. But most of the movie is real dog performances. It was really important to me that they feel and look as real as possible because so many of us are dog owners and know the nuance of what a dog does. In other movies, you see an elephant, and I'm like, "Yeah, that seems like a real elephant." But I see an elephant for two minutes a year at the zoo, and so I just buy it. Whereas I've lived with dogs my whole life, and you know how they move, how they stretch, how they jump on a couch, or how they get down. So I really wanted it to feel super authentic because the more real it felt, I think the funnier it feels.

Thank you for mentioning the eagle scene because the hardest I laughed during the movie was the Dennis Quaid cameo and, specifically, his bird book.

Yes! That's my favorite joke. Dan wrote most of the great jokes, but I did come up with that one.

What's the story behind that incredible bit? I'll admit, in the moment, I didn't even make the connection about Dennis Quaid being the star of A Dog's Purpose and A Dog's Journey.

And there's another cameo from those movies as well! The "narrator dog" is Josh Gad. With Dennis, I remember we were standing up on this cliff, and I have his little bird book, and we're just trying to figure out what's funny in the book, and I just was like, "I have an idea: what if it is handwritten boxes that all just say 'Bird'?" Like, he filled out the entire book with "bird," "bird," "bird," "bird," and then he just checks them off. But, also, if you watch, he sort of decides which box he's going to check off. [Laughs.] It's very weird, and all of a sudden, you're like, "What was that?" I love that you love that joke because it very much speaks to my soul and my sense of humor — and, of course, because I pitched it. But Dennis loved it. I don't even think he questioned it; he was like, "Yeah, that's funny." I thought I might have to explain why it was funny, which would be a very difficult conversation, but I think he got it, and we went for it.

Dennis Quaid in 'Strays.' Universal Pictures

We've talked about it a bit, but how would you describe the overall process of making this movie? Would you recommend your fellow filmmakers pursue their own version of a live-action, R-rated talking dog movie?

It was very difficult. I started by auditioning dogs, and I had to weigh how trainable they were versus what they looked like, and I was trying to build a good-looking foursome. And then we head off to Atlanta, and I realized the only way to communicate to my whole crew what a shot might look like was with a lot of storyboards. Normally, you block a scene with actors, and the crew can watch it, but you can't really do that with dogs, so I'd storyboard it, and then, this is ridiculous, but I had stuffed animals that I would walk around with and be like, "Now, Reggie goes here, and Bug goes here." These moments made me go, "This is what I do for a living?" [Laughs] And I made my job a lot harder by insisting on using real dogs as often as possible because it's four dogs almost in every scene, so what I quickly learned is one dog can walk into a room, pick up a ball, spin around, jump up on a table, bark, drop the ball. You could get that nine out of 10 times, which blew my mind. But once you add a second dog who needs to jump over here at one point, a third dog who needs to bark at this moment, a fourth dog who just needs to stay the whole scene, and they have to have the right eye lines toward each other to look like they're looking at each other, then you're just asking for disaster.

And then in the whole aftermath of recording, if Jamie or Will or somebody improvised, we'd go hunt for footage that could speak to that. Or conversely, we'd take footage that happened on set and show the actors. Like the scene where the leaf falls down and scares Bug, that just happened on set. The dog got crazy scared of a leaf that randomly fell out of a tree, so we rewrote the scene, and Jamie improvised, "I'm not scared of sh--," and all of a sudden, the leaf falls, and he's like, "Oh, f--- you, leaf!" The whole time it was very much a living, breathing process, and that's where Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] as producers and their experience in animation is great because you just keep writing. I didn't have any gray hair before shooting the movie, and so I thought of [Barack] Obama. If you want to go gray, there are two very clear paths for how to do that: become president, or try to make a movie with four dogs.