Aqua is officially a Barbie girl with a Barbie World Tour.

The Danish-Norwegian Europop group announced the American leg of their upcoming tour Friday on social media, sharing the 20-city schedule that kicks off Nov. 12 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. EST.

"AMERICA... You wanna go for a ride??" the group captioned the Instagram announcement, referencing the opening of their 1997 hit single "Barbie Girl," while sharing some hot pink promo art of the trio in space suits.

Vocalists Lene Nystrøm and René Dif are back for the Barbie World Tour, along with keyboardist Søren Rasted. Guitarist Claus Norreen left the group in 2016 to focus on other ventures.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Aqua's "Barbie Girl" popped up on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, thanks to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World (with Aqua)," which samples the track.

Although the infectious bop eventually defined a generation, Mattel filed a lawsuit against Aqua and their label MCA for trademark violation shortly after the release of "Barbie Girl," accusing the band of compromising Barbie's reputation with sexually suggestive lyrics. The toy company even came after the group for using their trademarked "Barbie pink" color in promoting the song.

"Barbie Girl" was ultimately protected under the First Amendment as parody, with a judge writing in his opinion that "the parties are advised to chill."

Barbie is currently playing in theaters.