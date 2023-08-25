Aqua is officially a Barbie girl with a Barbie World Tour.
The Danish-Norwegian Europop group announced the American leg of their upcoming tour Friday on social media, sharing the 20-city schedule that kicks off Nov. 12 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. EST.
"AMERICA... You wanna go for a ride??" the group captioned the Instagram announcement, referencing the opening of their 1997 hit single "Barbie Girl," while sharing some hot pink promo art of the trio in space suits.
Vocalists Lene Nystrøm and René Dif are back for the Barbie World Tour, along with keyboardist Søren Rasted. Guitarist Claus Norreen left the group in 2016 to focus on other ventures.
Fans were pleasantly surprised when Aqua's "Barbie Girl" popped up on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, thanks to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World (with Aqua)," which samples the track.
- Margot Robbie Reveals She Asked Greta Gerwig to Include Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ in Their Movie
- Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ Appears in Greta Gerwig Film Trailer Thanks to Nicki Minaj Sample
- With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig Officially Makes Box Office History
- Why a ‘Barbie Girl’ Remix with Tiësto Felt ‘100% Right’ — Listen Now
- ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Got Advice From ‘Truman Show’ Creator About Building a New World
- Greta Gerwig Becomes Highest-Grossing Female Director of All Time in US, as ‘Barbie’ Tops ‘Frozen II’
Although the infectious bop eventually defined a generation, Mattel filed a lawsuit against Aqua and their label MCA for trademark violation shortly after the release of "Barbie Girl," accusing the band of compromising Barbie's reputation with sexually suggestive lyrics. The toy company even came after the group for using their trademarked "Barbie pink" color in promoting the song.
"Barbie Girl" was ultimately protected under the First Amendment as parody, with a judge writing in his opinion that "the parties are advised to chill."
Barbie is currently playing in theaters.
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment