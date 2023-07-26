Anti-Flag Addresses Band Breakup and Sexual Assault Allegations Against Justin Sane
'We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations,' band members said in a statement
Multiple members of Anti-Flag are sharing new details about the American punk band's abrupt decision to break up.
In a statement posted on social media, Chris Barker, Chris Head and Pat Thetic addressed the sexual assault allegations surrounding frontman Justin Sane.
"A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse," Barker, Head and Thetic said on Instagram Wednesday. "The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband."
The instrumental trio continued, "We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core."
Sane also spoke out about Anti-Flag's disbanding. But before addressing the group's breakup, the singer-guitarist denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.
"Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false," Sane said in his statement. "I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight."
As for Anti-Flag's disbanding, Sane said that as a band, "the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue."
"I want to thank my family and friends," he added, "and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help."
Last week, fans were surprised to see Anti-Flag announce their breakup on Patreon. The band deleted their website and social media pages without explanation, while concerts were still lined up.
But in their latest statement, Barker, Head and Thetic had a message to loyal fans.
"We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people," they wrote. "This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation. It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors."
