Anti-Flag Addresses Band Breakup and Sexual Assault Allegations Against Justin Sane - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Anti-Flag Addresses Band Breakup and Sexual Assault Allegations Against Justin Sane

'We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations,' band members said in a statement

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Multiple members of Anti-Flag are sharing new details about the American punk band's abrupt decision to break up.

In a statement posted on social media, Chris Barker, Chris Head and Pat Thetic addressed the sexual assault allegations surrounding frontman Justin Sane.

"A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse," Barker, Head and Thetic said on Instagram Wednesday. "The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband."

The instrumental trio continued, "We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core."

Read More

Sane also spoke out about Anti-Flag's disbanding. But before addressing the group's breakup, the singer-guitarist denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false," Sane said in his statement. "I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight."

Justin Sane of Anti-Flag performs during the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary on July 20, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Justin Sane of Anti-Flag performs during the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary on July 20, 2019 in Mountain View, California.Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As for Anti-Flag's disbanding, Sane said that as a band, "the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue."

"I want to thank my family and friends," he added, "and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help."

Last week, fans were surprised to see Anti-Flag announce their breakup on Patreon. The band deleted their website and social media pages without explanation, while concerts were still lined up. 

But in their latest statement, Barker, Head and Thetic had a message to loyal fans. 

"We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people," they wrote. "This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation. It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.