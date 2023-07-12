Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Oskerova Welcome First Baby - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Oskerova Welcome First Baby

The couple announced they were expecting in February

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova attend Amazon Studios’ world premiere of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova are first-time parents!

The couple welcomed a son, Michael Anthony Hall II, on June 1, they confirmed to The Messenger on Wednesday.

"It's great. We're excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild," the actor told People. "Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

The couple's baby boy was named after the actor, whose birth name is actually Michael Anthony Hall. 

Read More

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby earlier this year.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," the Breakfast Club alum said in a statement to People in February. "My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer."

Oskerova kept fans updated with baby bump photos throughout her pregnancy, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo in honor of Mother's Day in May. 

"I love you sweetheart and I am so proud of you!" Hall commented. "Thank you – for being the best wife and mother (to be). I am blessed for your love & to be your husband. Pusinky, Momma!"

The South by Southwest actress responded: "We love you too. Thank you for being already the best, attentive, caring and loving dad out there. We are truly blessed."

Hall and Oskerova have been linked since at least summer of 2016. The pair got engaged in Italy in September 2019 and tied the knot the following year. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.