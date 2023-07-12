Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova are first-time parents!

The couple welcomed a son, Michael Anthony Hall II, on June 1, they confirmed to The Messenger on Wednesday.

"It's great. We're excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild," the actor told People. "Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

The couple's baby boy was named after the actor, whose birth name is actually Michael Anthony Hall.

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby earlier this year.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," the Breakfast Club alum said in a statement to People in February. "My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer."

Oskerova kept fans updated with baby bump photos throughout her pregnancy, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo in honor of Mother's Day in May.

"I love you sweetheart and I am so proud of you!" Hall commented. "Thank you – for being the best wife and mother (to be). I am blessed for your love & to be your husband. Pusinky, Momma!"

The South by Southwest actress responded: "We love you too. Thank you for being already the best, attentive, caring and loving dad out there. We are truly blessed."

Hall and Oskerova have been linked since at least summer of 2016. The pair got engaged in Italy in September 2019 and tied the knot the following year.