‘Another World’ Star Nancy Frangione Dead at 70

Nancy Frangione, who is best known for portraying Cecile de Poulignac on Another World, has died. She was 70.
The soap opera actress died on Aug. 18, according to a notice on a memorial website. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Frangione first appeared on television as Tara Martin on ABC's All My Children in 1977. Four years later, she landed the her most memorable role on Another World, which earned her Soap Opera Digest‘s Outstanding Villainess award.
Other onscreen roles include her portrayal of Fran Fine's cousin Marsha on CBS' The Nanny, plus guest-starring roles on Highway To Heaven, Matlock and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.
Frangione was married to Christopher Rich, her Another World co-star, from 1982-96. They one daughter together.
