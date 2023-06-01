Annie Gonzalez Talks About Preparing for Jenni Rivera Biopic: ‘I Did My Best’ (Exclusive)

When it came time to embody Jenni Rivera, the singing superstar who died in a plane crash at age 43, Annie Gonzalez did her homework.

The star and executive producer of the singer's upcoming biopic, which is under the working title Jenni, told The Messenger at Wednesday's The Hollywood Reporter 2023 "Raising Our Voices" luncheon that she spent time with Rivera's family and did extensive research to make sure she could "authenticate her essence."

While Gonzalez added that no one can fully emulate the star, she hopes she did Rivera justice. "I did my best, and that's all we can ask for," the actress said.

The film — which was shot in Bogota, Colombia, and Los Angeles — is set to exclusively premiere through ViX and will screen in select theaters later this year, per Deadline. Audiences will be taken on a journey through Rivera's early life growing up in Long Beach, Calif., her rise to fame and her untimely death.

Gonzalez was determined to show all sides of the singer, from the highs — Rivera was one of the best-selling Regional Mexican artists of all time — to the lows.

"Very seldom do we get to tell stories of complex women and do we get to show the grit, and humanize some of the ugly moments," Gonzalez said. "They're just a part of us. They don't define us. I hope no one would define me by this moment now or define me at my lowest moment because I am worthy at all."