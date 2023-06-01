The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Annie Gonzalez Talks About Preparing for Jenni Rivera Biopic: ‘I Did My Best’ (Exclusive)

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody and Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    AUSTIN, TEXAS MARCH 11: Annie Gonzalez attends the premiere of Flamin Hot during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures) Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

    When it came time to embody Jenni Rivera, the singing superstar who died in a plane crash at age 43, Annie Gonzalez did her homework.

    The star and executive producer of the singer's upcoming biopic, which is under the working title Jenni, told The Messenger at Wednesday's The Hollywood Reporter 2023 "Raising Our Voices" luncheon that she spent time with Rivera's family and did extensive research to make sure she could "authenticate her essence."

    While Gonzalez added that no one can fully emulate the star, she hopes she did Rivera justice. "I did my best, and that's all we can ask for," the actress said.

    The film — which was shot in Bogota, Colombia, and Los Angeles — is set to exclusively premiere through ViX and will screen in select theaters later this year, per Deadline. Audiences will be taken on a journey through Rivera's early life growing up in Long Beach, Calif., her rise to fame and her untimely death.

    Read More

    Gonzalez was determined to show all sides of the singer, from the highs — Rivera was one of the best-selling Regional Mexican artists of all time — to the lows.

    "Very seldom do we get to tell stories of complex women and do we get to show the grit, and humanize some of the ugly moments," Gonzalez said. "They're just a part of us. They don't define us. I hope no one would define me by this moment now or define me at my lowest moment because I am worthy at all."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.