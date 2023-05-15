Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother’s Day

Anne Heche was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Cathedral Mausoleum on Mother's Day, a rep for the Anne Heche Estate confirmed to The Messenger on Monday.

"She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, [Sunday] on Mother's Day," the rep said in a statement, adding that the beloved Emmy Award winner's "crypt is across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, next to Mickey Rooney."

Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, 2022, causing both her vehicle and the residence to catch fire. She remained in a coma for a week before she was declared legally dead on Aug. 11. She was 53 years old.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep previously told People magazine in a statement after her death. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after the fiery crash and her death was ruled an accident, according to a report from Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office released Aug. 17, 2022. Though there were drugs in her system from previous use, the Coroner's office reported that "there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash," per CBS Los Angeles affiliate KCAL News.

The Six Days, Seven Nights star is survived by her two children: son Homer Laffoon, whom she welcomed in March 2002 with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she welcomed in March 2009 and shares with ex James Tupper.