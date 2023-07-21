Anna Sorokin, also known by the name Anna Delvey, has swapped prison bars for musical ones.

The convicted con artist released her first single "What the Hell?," which will serve as the theme song for her podcast The Anna Delvey Show, on Thursday.

A collaboration with TikTok star and country singer Brooke Butler, the song starts with the recording, "You have a pre-paid call, you will not be charged for this call," a reference to Delvey's time in prison for assorted financial crimes.

The track features a previously unheard recording of Delvey during her time at Rikers Island, from where she was released in February 2021. The Inventing Anna subject is currently under house arrest as she awaits the court's decision regarding her immigration case.

"What the Hell?" was written by Jared Gutstadt, who has previously worked with artists like Miranda Lambert and Machine Gun Kelly.

"It's a fun song and I know a lot of folks will be curious to hear this side of Anna," Gutstadt told Deadline. "My hope is that the TikTok world will have some fun with this as well.”

Delvey's podcast launched in June and has featured guests like Whitney Cummings and Taylor Lorenz.

Last month, Delvey exclusively told The Messenger about her life under house arrest.

"I try to maintain a routine," she said. "I try to wake up early, like around seven in the morning and check my emails, check my messages. I have a treadmill at home so I do a little bit of workout and then I have a trainer who stops by...I host quite a lot. I can't leave, so I have everything delivered. I try to keep busy — also writing in my diary. I'm trying to work on things."