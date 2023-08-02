Angus Cloud Nixed Idea of Appearing in Mac Miller Biopic, Despite Resemblance - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Angus Cloud Nixed Idea of Appearing in Mac Miller Biopic, Despite Resemblance

The rapper and the actor both died young and battled mental health issues

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Angus Cloud attends Ralph’s Club by Ralph Lauren at The Claridge’s Brook Street on November 30, 2022 in London, England.Mike Marsland/Getty Images

In the wake of Angus Cloud’s death Monday at the age of 25, an interview from 2022 has resurfaced in which the Euphoria star said he would not play Mac Miller in his biopic, despite his resemblance to the late rapper.

“I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one,” he told Etalk last year. “May he rest in peace, you feel me?"

“Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? You have to learn, you know what I’m saying,” Cloud added.

Sadly, aside from their physical resemblance to Miller, the rapper also died young of an accidental overdose at the age of 26. Cloud’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though the 911 call mentioned a possible “overdose.”

Fans weighed in on their disappointment the Cloud did not play Miller, as well as their premature deaths. “I wanted so badly to see Angus Cloud play as Mac Miller in a Biopic. Damn. RIP to them both. Both died TOO young,” one fan wrote on X, the micro-blogging site formerly known as Twitter.

Another posted a meme of a man throwing a fit in a car, along with the words, “Me realizing that Angus Cloud will never play Mac Miller in a biopic.”

A third posted a photo from Barbie, with the title character at her lowest point, along with the words, “Losing Angus Cloud is bringing back a certain feeling I had when we first heard about Mac Miller passing….”

Cloud’s family confirmed that the actor died Monday at the family’s Oakland, California home.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud’s family also revealed that the actor’s father was buried last week and that Angus had “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family added in the statement. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” the statement added before concluding with, “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

