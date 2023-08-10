Angus Cloud's mother is looking back on the earlier days of his career. The Euphoria star, who played Fezco on the Emmy Award-winning teen drama, died on July 31. There is currently an active investigation into the cause of death. He was 25.

One week after Cloud's death, his mother, Lisa Cloud, shared a video that served as a defining moment in his acting career — his very first audition tape.

"This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn," she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "It's his first tape."

She added that his performance is the tape grabbed the attention of Euphoria creators.

"After this was seen by the creators of euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit," she continued.

In the six-minute clip, Angus described himself as "goofy," adding, "I just kind of like do whatever is in front of me, try to take full advantage of ... I don't know how to explain it but we call it 'peppin'.' It's just when you engage in any random, spontaneous activity."

Asked about the best part of his life, he credited, "The freedom, and the love that I have to give and to receive everywhere, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive."

As for the worst, he said, "It's all good over here. Nothing to complain about."

Sharing his candid thoughts about being in love, Cloud, who was 19 at the time, said he had experienced it before, but confessed he often tried to avoid it "because I don't want to get caught in my feelings. It's so much carry."

"But you have to take the good with the bad," he continued. "I realized even though I try to remain distant and cut off my feelings, you can't help love."

In another clip, the Oakland, Calif., native introduced himself and he's "just out here doing my thing."

Over the weekend, Lisa addressed rumors that her son's death was intentional.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," she said in part.

While most famous for playing Fez on the HBO teen drama, Cloud also appeared in the films North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled Universal Monster movie.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.