The late Angus Cloud's mother posted about her son's death on Facebook Friday, stating that he was not suicidal.

Taking to her personal account, Lisa Cloud addressed rumors that the 25-year-old Euphoria actor's death was intentional. “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote.

"He was reorganizing his room," she shared. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom out emotionally and financially."

"When we hugged goodnight," she added, "we said how much we loved each other, and that he would see me in the morning."

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She then emphasized, “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."

The actor, who played Fezco on the Emmy Award-winning teen drama, died on Monday. There is currently an active investigation into the cause of death.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health," his family said in a statement. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

While most famous for playing Fez on the HBO teen drama, Cloud also appeared in the films North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled Universal Monster movie.