Angus Cloud In Memoriam Tribute Added to ‘Euphoria’ Episodes on Max

Max is honoring late Euphoria star Angus Cloud following his death at age 25 last week.

In a new update on the streaming service, the two season premiere episodes now begin with an In Memoriam tribute that features a black-and-white photo of the actor alongside a message that reads, "In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023."

The updates comes after Cloud — whose real name was Conor Cloud — died on July 31 suddenly under unknown circumstances. No cause of death has been announced.

However, Cloud's mother Lisa reportedly shared in a Facebook post Saturday that his death was unintentional, writing, "[He] did not intend to end his life."

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she added.

Many of Clouds' Euphoria co-stars, such as Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Javon Walton, have also paid tribute to their late friend.

Sweeney took to Instagram, penning a post addressed to the actor who played the kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote. "You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."

Zendaya also took to Instagram to express her grief following Cloud's death.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

Both seasons of Euphoria are currently available to stream on Max.