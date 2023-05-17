Angelina Jolie Unveils Atelier Jolie: A Bold Venture Into Sustainable Fashion

Angelina Jolie just revealed her latest passion project to the world, introducing Atelier Jolie on Wednesday.
"I'm starting something new today — a collective where everyone can create," she posted on Instagram. "Atelier Jolie is a place for creative individuals to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.
The actress continued, "This venture stems from my deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, my desire to use high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric that's already available, and my aspiration to foster a movement for greater self-expression. I'm looking forward to growing this with you. More soon."
A source close to Jolie told The Messenger, "This venture has been years in the making. Angelina's main goal is to respect and spotlight the people who often aren't credited for making clothes, fabrics and embroideries."
"Angelina is creating a space where people can be more creative and original, focusing on craftsmanship and quality, which leads to less waste," the source added.
Atelier Jolie is a purpose-driven brand set to utilize recycled materials and highlight the skills of underrepresented groups such as refugees. The collective is designed around skill, offering positions that provide dignity and acknowledgment.
Jolie has a history of working closely with designers and tailors for red carpet looks, with hands-on involvement in the process from sketches to fittings. Notably, she incorporated her children's drawings to be embroidered on her wedding dress. And she doesn't use a stylist.
Photos throughout the years also demonstrate her commitment to sustainability in fashion. She often re-wears and fully utilizes her clothes, as shown by the grey vest and slacks she was recently seen in, made from deadstock.
Jolie's children are also involved in the venture, re-purposing and re-cutting her old red carpet dresses and other clothing.
Atelier Jolie is set to open later this year.
