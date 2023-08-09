Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway-Bound Musical - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway-Bound Musical

Based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola-helmed film of the same name, the musical adaptation is preparing to announce a venue for its Broadway debut

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Angelina Jolie attends The Eternals UK premiere on Oct. 27, 2021 in LondonSamir Hussein/WireImage

Angelina Jolie is reuniting with her first love: Theatre.

The Academy Award winner has stepped in as a lead producer for the stage musical adaptation of The Outsiders, which is preparing to announce a venue for its Broadway debut after premiering in San Diego earlier this year.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," she said in a statement. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now.

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world," added Jolie.

Based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola-helmed film of the same name, the musical adaptation of The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.

Jolie joins a producing team that also consists of The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

