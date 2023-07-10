Brad Pitt Called ‘Petulant Child’ and Accused of Spending Millions on Vanity Projects in New Court Filing

Brad Pitt is up against a new $350 million price tag in his ongoing legal proceedings with Angelina Jolie.

In court docs filed in California on Monday, Nouvel — a company through which Jolie, 48, previously held a stake in their French winery Château Miraval — claimed that Pitt, 59, and his partners owe them over $350 million.

"Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes," the filing reads. "During the years that he allegedly 'built' the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties.

"While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron," the cross-complaint continues.

A source familiar with the litigation tells The Messenger that Miraval "was always Brad’s dream, so of course he’s going to fight for its protection and ensure it's taken care of and in the right hands."

"It’s unfortunate that the other side continues to drag this out, regurgitating the same nonsense over and over again," the insider adds. "Brad and team presented them with an opportunity to resolve the situation, but were shut down."

The source argues that liquor company Stoli, to whom Jolie sold Nouvel, is guilty of "blatant acts of wrongdoing" after the company "secretly collaborated" with Pitt to become his partner and "benefit from his fame."

Nouvel's filing accused Pitt of freezing them out in his "so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control," despite the actor not having controlling ownership. It also demands that he files no more trademarks and transfers existing trademarks back to them.

"After hijacking Chateau Miraval and its highly profitable wine business, Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.

"He has attempted—in violation of written contracts — to turn over half of the value of Chateau Miraval’s most valuable assets, the Miraval trademarks, to his good friend and business partner Marc Perrin — for free. Pitt continues to waste the company’s assets for the benefit of his other businesses—which include a recording studio called Studio Miraval, a cosmetics line called Le Domaine, and a gin brand called The Gardener — by funding them with Chateau Miraval’s money and/or allowing them to use Chateau Miraval’s image, premises and assets for no or below-market compensation. These unlawful actions have put millions of dollars in the pockets of Pitt, his businesses ventures and his friends."

The filing said that Pitt "has acted like a petulant child" since Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli Group member Tenute del Mondo, "refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business."

"He and his co-conspirators, notably Perrin, categorically refuse to allow Nouvel and Tenute to participate in any aspect of Chateau Miraval’s business— even though Pitt and Nouvel have the exact same ownership interest in Chateau Miraval, and Perrin has none," the document continues.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 following a 12-year relationship, and a judge declared them single in 2019. The pair previously tied the knot in 2014, and they share six children.

Pitt sued his ex-wife last June for breach of contract, accusing her of being "vindictive" in selling her shares of Château Miraval.



Jolie responded with a counter-suit, alleging that Pitt inflicted "physical and emotional abuse" on her and their children, detailing an incident on a 2016 flight from France to California. Pitt's legal team denied allegations of abuse.

The New York Times obtained a copy of a redacted F.B.I. report that stated that the agent who conducted the investigation supplied the United States Attorney's Office with copies of "a probable cause statement related to this incident.”

Following the investigation, federal authorities did not bring criminal charges against Pitt.