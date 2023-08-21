The Outsiders will jump from the page and the screen to the stage when the musical adaptation begins performances at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 16, 2024, ahead of its official opening on April 11, 2024.

As previously reported by The Messenger, Angelina Jolie joined the producing team of the new musical based on The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation of the same name starring Hollywood's '80s heartthrobs (Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane).

Jolie is producing The Outsiders alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky. The musical's script was penned by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, its music and lyrics are by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.

The Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders is choreographed by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

According to a press release shared Monday, the show's description reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots,' of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."

Casting for The Outsiders will be announced at a later date. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is located at 242 West 45th Street. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET at Telecharge.com.