The Outsiders will jump from the page and the screen to the stage when the musical adaptation begins performances at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 16, 2024, ahead of its official opening on April 11, 2024.
As previously reported by The Messenger, Angelina Jolie joined the producing team of the new musical based on The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation of the same name starring Hollywood's '80s heartthrobs (Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane).
Jolie is producing The Outsiders alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky. The musical's script was penned by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, its music and lyrics are by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.
The Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders is choreographed by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.
According to a press release shared Monday, the show's description reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots,' of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."
Casting for The Outsiders will be announced at a later date. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is located at 242 West 45th Street. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET at Telecharge.com.
- Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Will Join Angelina as a Production Assistant on Broadway-Bound ‘The Outsiders’ Musical
- Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway-Bound Musical
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Will Not Settle Ongoing Legal Battle Outside of Court, Per Source (Exclusive)
- Angelina Jolie Unveils New Store with Help from Her Kids
- Angelina Jolie Unveils Atelier Jolie: A Bold Venture Into Sustainable Fashion
- Howdy Hollywood: New Studios Set the Stage to Boost Texas’s Entertainment Industry
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment