Angelina Jolie-Backed Musical ‘The Outsiders’ Set for 2024 Broadway Debut - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie-Backed Musical ‘The Outsiders’ Set for 2024 Broadway Debut

American folk duo Jamestown Revival will score 'The Outsiders' musical

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Angelina Jolie, OutsidersSTEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Outsiders will jump from the page and the screen to the stage when the musical adaptation begins performances at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 16, 2024, ahead of its official opening on April 11, 2024.

As previously reported by The Messenger, Angelina Jolie joined the producing team of the new musical based on The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation of the same name starring Hollywood's '80s heartthrobs (Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Diane Lane).

Jolie is producing The Outsiders alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky. The musical's script was penned by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, its music and lyrics are by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.

The Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders is choreographed by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

According to a press release shared Monday, the show's description reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots,' of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."

Casting for The Outsiders will be announced at a later date. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is located at 242 West 45th Street. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET at Telecharge.com.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.