Angelica Ross Claims FX Contract Wouldn't Allow Her to Work 'Anywhere Else' Without 'Network Approval'
Entertainment.
Angelica Ross Claims FX Contract Wouldn’t Allow Her to Work ‘Anywhere Else’ Without ‘Network Approval’

Ross is one of the latest celebrities to come forward with a behind-the-scenes story amid SAG-AFTRA's ongoing strike

Charmaine Patterson
Angelica Ross attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angelica Ross is showing solidarity with her fellow actors on strike by sharing her experience working with FX.

The groundbreaking actress, who is a transgender woman, starred in two series from the network: American Horror Story and Pose.

In a pointed tweet shared Sunday, Ross wrote, "I was under a 7 year contract with FX in what they call 'first position'. As a series regular, I could not work anywhere else without getting network approval."

She claimed, "While working on AHS season 10 I was told I would be returning to Season 11 and was put on hold for several months. During this time Marvel called a few times asking about my availability. By the time FX released me, Marvel stopped calling. Now it's been years since I have had an acting job."

She concluded, "This is also why we are striking. #UnionStrong #SAGAFTRAstrike."

The Messenger reached out to FX for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Ever since SAG-AFTRA's strike officially began earlier this month, many stars have come forward with their behind-the-scenes stories. Mandy Moore told The Hollywood Reporter from a Burbank, Calif., picket line that she once received a This Is Us residual check for one cent.

Abbott Elementary's William Stanford Davis, a 32-year SAG member, made similar claims and said "my wages haven't increased at all" since he first joined the organization.

In a video, he then displayed a three-cent check, along with a five-cent check and added, "The postage, the paper, everything costs more than that. That's what they think of us as actors. This is why we're on strike for better wages, for better residuals." 

