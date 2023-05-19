Andy Cohen Teases Surprises in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: ‘If You Think You Know Everything, You Don’t’

The Season 10 Vanderpump Rules three-part reunion promises to dissect the illicit affair known as Scandoval, taking Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to task for their cheating. Fans have been parsing the juicy reunion trailer for hints, but there's at least one person whose word we can trust when it comes to preparing us for what might just be the most anticipated reality TV reunion of all time: Bravo mastermind Andy Cohen.
On May 18, Cohen joined Bitch Sesh hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider for a Live Talks event to promote his new book, The Daddy Diaries. During the chat, he revealed that he filmed one-on-one interviews with Sandoval, Leviss and Ariana Madix which will air as part of the reunion. When a fan asked him to clear up a rumor that the reunion will reveal something that even the cast doesn't know that will affect their future contracts, he refuted that. However, he did say that the three-parter will be "surprising." He added, "If you think you know everything, you don't."
The reunion filmed on March 23, three weeks after Scandoval broke in the news. Madix herself found out on March 1 that Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had been having an affair with Leviss, one of her best friends. Cohen said he learned of the affair the next day. His first question to executive producer Alex Baskin was, "Where are the cameras?" Baskin responded that they were on their way, and the immediate fallout was shown in the May 17 finale, during which Madix declared she was cutting off all mutual friends between her and Sandoval.
The reunion should shed some light on the status of the friend group and the future of the show ahead of Season 11, but Cohen, who is no longer an executive producer on the show, isn't personally worried. "I'm happy to report it's not my problem," he told Wilson and Schneider. "They're figuring out how it all plays out."
The first episode of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion airs May 24 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
