    Andy Cohen Jokes He and Anderson Cooper Would Have ‘Good Threesomes’

    The Bravo patriarch and CNN news anchor have been close friends for decades.

    Olivia Jakiel
    Andy Cohen is opening up about his close friendship with Anderson Cooper. 

    During an appearance on Sherri on Wednesday, in which host Sherri Shepherd and the Daddy Diaries author jokingly discussed what their sex life would be like if they dated, Shepherd brought Cooper's name into the mix after the Bravo patriarch said he "would not fulfill [Shepherd] sexually."

    After Shepherd noted that she threw the CNN news anchor's name in because they "get along so well," the Watch What Happens Live host added: "We would have some good threesomes. That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."

    Journalist Anderson Cooper (L) and host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on January 13, 2017 in New York City.
    Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
    Cohen continued: "We've gotten so much closer over the years, and I just love him to death, and it's also so fun being a part of a duo. I've always been kind of a solo act, and it's fun for us, you know, we've toured the country, 50-plus cities, and obviously we're on New Year's Eve every year, and we just have so much fun. I love him and I love making him giggle."

    The longtime friends first met after their mutual friends attempted to set them up on a blind date in the '90s; however, after speaking on the phone ahead of their meetup, Cooper called off their date. They've remained friends since. 

    "I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen," Cooper shared during a joint appearance with Cohen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017. "He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me."

    Added Cohen: "I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!"

