Andrew Tate will remain on house arrest for at least 30 days, a Romanian court determined on Tuesday. The social media personality and former professional kickboxer is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
On Monday, Tate told reporters, per the Associated Press, that "the moral arc of the universe bends towards justice in the end."
Last month, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency indicted him, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case.
He continued, "My brother and I are extremely resilient people. … In the end justice shall be served. We’re feeling like things are going to work out perfectly in the end — and until then we’re going to follow the judicial process."
Andrew and his brother had already lost their appeal to end house arrest in the Bucharest Court of Appeal earlier this month.
Earlier in July, the brothers filed a $5 million lawsuit in Palm Beach County, where one of their alleged victims' parents live. They named the accuser, her parents, the second woman who was staying at the professional boxers' home (she lives in Great Britain) and the woman's male friend, who is from Virginia, per the Associated Press. In their lawsuit, they said the accusations made them lose millions of dollars from their businesses, podcast and social media income.
