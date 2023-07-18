Andrew Tate To Remain Under House Arrest As Human Trafficking Case Continues - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Andrew Tate To Remain Under House Arrest As Human Trafficking Case Continues

He was indicted last month over allegations of rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Andrew Tate arriving at Municipal Court of Bucharest, RomaniaDANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Tate will remain on house arrest for at least 30 days, a Romanian court determined on Tuesday. The social media personality and former professional kickboxer is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

On Monday, Tate told reporters, per the Associated Press, that "the moral arc of the universe bends towards justice in the end."

Last month, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency indicted him, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case.

He continued, "My brother and I are extremely resilient people. … In the end justice shall be served. We’re feeling like things are going to work out perfectly in the end — and until then we’re going to follow the judicial process."

Read More

Andrew and his brother had already lost their appeal to end house arrest in the Bucharest Court of Appeal earlier this month.

Earlier in July, the brothers filed a $5 million lawsuit in Palm Beach County, where one of their alleged victims' parents live. They named the accuser, her parents, the second woman who was staying at the professional boxers' home (she lives in Great Britain) and the woman's male friend, who is from Virginia, per the Associated Press. In their lawsuit, they said the accusations made them lose millions of dollars from their businesses, podcast and social media income. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.